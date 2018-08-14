Mubadala offers to sell US$150m of shares in RHB Bank, say sources

Abu Dhabi sovereign fund Mubadala Investment Company has offered to sell around US$150 million worth of shares in Malaysia’s RHB Bank Bhd. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 14 — Abu Dhabi sovereign fund Mubadala Investment Company has offered to sell around US$150 million (RM614 million) worth of shares in Malaysia’s RHB Bank Bhd in a block trade today, sources familiar with the deal said.

Mubadala, which is the second largest shareholder in RHB through the 17.8 per cent stake held by its unit Aabar Investments, has put the shares up for sale in the RM5.07 to RM5.18 (US$1.24-US$1.26) range, two sources said.

The offer represents a 3-5 per cent discount to RHB’s closing share price of RM5.34 today, and a steeper discount to the RM10.80 Aabar paid per share when it bought a 25-per cent stake from government-owned Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank in 2011.

Aabar has been seeking opportunities to sell off the shares since 2015. “They want to sell the whole block, but it takes time,” a source said.

A term sheet seen by Reuters showed that the block trade of 120 million shares was expected to raise between US$148.9 million and US$152.2 million.

The shares represent approximately 3 per cent of RHB’s enlarged share capital, “with upsize option subject to demand”.

Bankers CIMB and JP Morgan are joint bookrunnners on the deal, according to the term sheet.

RHB and JP Morgan were not immediately available to comment.

Mubadala and CIMB declined to comment.

Aabar completed its merger into Mubadala in 2017.

A year ago, RHB’s discussions to acquire AMMB Holdings Bhd (Ambank) in an all-stock deal fell through.

The deal would have cemented its position as the nation’s number four lender behind Maybank, CIMB Group Holdings and Public Bank.

RHB’s largest shareholder, pension fund Employees Provident Fund, has a 40.7 per cent stake in the bank. — Bernama