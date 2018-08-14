MACC probes minister’s political assistant over corruption allegation

MACC deputy chief commissioner Datuk Seri Azam Baki when contacted by Bernama confirmed the matter. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 14 — The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) is investigating the political assistant of a minister for purportedly accepting RM800,000 from several parties to help solve debt problems and to be cleared of bankrupt status.

MACC deputy chief commissioner Datuk Seri Azam Baki when contacted by Bernama confirmed the matter.

“Yes, I can confirm but, he is not a senior officer to the minister but is just a political assistant to the minister.

“Currently, MACC is investigating the case so give us some space to complete the investigation,” he said. — Bernama