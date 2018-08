KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 14 — TH Plantations Bhd (THP) today announced that its Chief Executive Officer/Executive Director, Datuk Seri Zainal Azwar Zainal Aminuddin, has been given garden leave commencing from Aug 14, 2018 until further notice.

In its filing with Bursa Malaysia, THP said during Zainal Azwar’s absence, Mohamed Azman Shah Ishak, the company’s Chief Financial Officer who is also a Principal Officer, will assume the day to day management of THP and its subsidiaries. — Bernama