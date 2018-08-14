32-way Group FaceTime chat won’t roll out with iOS 12 and macOS Mojave

Screenshot of Apple's WWDC 2018 Keynote video, where it introduced Group FaceTime Chat. — Picture courtesy of Apple

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 14 — Group FaceTime chat — for up to 32 users — was first introduced at the annual Apple Worldwide Developers Conference as a new feature rolling out to iOS 12 and macOS Mojave, but that’s not quite the case anymore.

The Cupertino-based tech giant has reportedly removed the Group FaceTime chat from the latest iOS 12 developer beta according to Mac Stories. Instead of releasing at the launch of iOS 12 and macOS Mojave, the feature will come in the form of a software update later this fall.

Those with access to the Apple’s Developer site saw the following statement:

“Group FaceTime has been removed from the initial release of iOS 12 and will ship in a future software update later this fall.”

A similar situation occurred with AirPlay 2, which was set to roll out with the initial release of iOS 11 but didn’t arrive until software update 11.4 a year later, just before the 2018 keynote to announce iOS 12.

That’s not to say the same will happen here. 32-way FaceTime may arrive in time for the festive season, allowing you to wish the whole family “happy holidays” with one click this year. The feature will reportedly allow stickers, filters and users to replace themselves with their Animojis, which would definitely spice up festivities. — AFP-Relaxnews