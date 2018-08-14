Adly: Melaka sea reclamation projects under review

Adly said the previous state government’s action in granting the freehold status title deed before the land reclamation was completed, should not have happened. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

MELAKA, Aug 14 — The Melaka government is in the midst of reviewing the sea reclamation projects in the state, including the issue of land title deed granted before the reclamation completed, the State Legislative Assembly was told today.

Chief Minister Adly Zahari (Amanah-Bukit Katil) said the previous state government’s action in granting the freehold status title deed before the land reclamation was completed, should not have happened.

“Now we are facing problems because some areas of the sea have yet to be reclaimed, but ownership has already been issued,” he said here today.

He said this in reply to Gue Teck (PKR-Klebang) on the status of land ownership in the sea reclamation projects in the state.

He said other than that, the state government was also assessing the impact of the sea reclamation on existing river flow and drainage systems, following the occurrence of flash floods in the Melaka town during heavy rain for quite some time.

Adly also said that the state government was also reviewing the total size of the areas and the companies involved in the projects it was compiled in a non-systematic, quirky and unorganised manner by the previous authorities.

Meanwhile, when met outside the sitting, Adly said the land was supposed to be given a lease status of 99 years, but the previous government had granted the freehold status.

“It would not be easy for the government to change the status because it involves legislation. We are doing all this to reorganise the land reclamation plan so that it can be done in a more structured manner,” he said. — Bernama