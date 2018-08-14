Ringgit ends lower against US dollar

The ringgit closed lower against the US dollar for second consecutive day. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 14 — The ringgit closed lower against the US dollar for second consecutive day today in line with most Asian currencies as they braced for the ripple effect due to the action taken by the US to impose higher duties on Turkish steel and aluminium exports, said a dealer.

At 6pm, the ringgit closed at 4.0950/1000 against the US dollar from 4.0900/0950 yesterday.

The dealer said investors were cautious on the development of diplomatic rift between the US and Turkey.

Turkey had retaliated with a boycott on American electronic products over the detention of an American pastor.

Meanwhile, the ringgit was mostly lower against other major currencies.

The local unit rose against the yen to 3.6909/6964 from 3.7054/7109 yesterday but declined against the Singapore dollar to 2.9795/9851 from 2.9696/9743 yesterday.

It depreciated against the British pound to 5.2330/2410 against 5.2139/2219 and fell against the euro to 4.6699/6769 from 4.6544/6617. — Bernama