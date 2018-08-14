Focus on the big picture, Azmin tells Pakatan members

Economic Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Azmin Ali speaks to the reporters at Parliament in Kuala Lumpur August 14, 2018. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 14 — All Pakatan Harapan (PH) members should cast aside their personal differences and work towards the coalition’s reform agenda, Economic Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Azmin Ali said today.

As internal bickering and reports of factionalism emerge ahead of the ruling coalition’s first 100 days in power this Friday, Azmin sought to remind PH members that their victory in the May 9 general election was due to voters who wanted better governance for Malaysia.

“The people have given their unprecedented support where they wanted a new government by PH, to carry out their reform agendas and fulfil the people’s aspirations.

“For me, as a leader, we cannot betray the mandate given by the people to carry out changes.

“So I invite all the leaders and members to put this main agenda above all individual, factional or personal issues with any party,” he told reporters in Parliament.

The PKR deputy president was asked to comment on public criticism by PH lawmakers, specifically Kapar MP Abdullah Sani Abdul Hamid who claimed that Council of Eminent Persons chairman Tun Daim Zainuddin was conspiring against Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim to prevent the latter from succeeding Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad as prime minister.

Abdullah Sani claimed Daim had conspired to stymie Anwar’s political career. He had also called on PKR members to vote for Rafizi Ramli to be the party’s next deputy president in the coming internal election.

Azmin said the bickering among PH members had crossed the boundaries of discipline, and instead portrayed the character of the particular leader.

“However, I believe this is not a problem of discipline only, but an issue of the competency of someone to carry out duties, as a leader in any party,” he said.

PKR’s women’s wing chief Zuraida Kamaruddin had earlier called for disciplinary action to be taken against party members who attack each other.

But Azmin said he would leave the matter to be decided by the disciplinary committee, either within PKR or at PH.