State assembly conveys sympathy to victims of Muar bus crash

ISKANDAR PUTERI, Aug 14 — The Johor state assembly today conveyed its sympathies to and prayed for the safety of the Muar accident victims who were in a Harapan Johor public bus that crashed into a 16-tonne truck in Muar this morning.

Johor deputy Speaker Gan Peck Cheng expressed her sympathy for the victims before the state assembly convened after recess for the afternoon session at 2.30pm.

“A Harapan Johor bus was involved in an accident this morning and based on preliminary information, the bus driver was believed to have suffered a heart attack.

“We pray that the remaining driver and passengers are in safe hands,” she said.

Following the incident, Gan said Johor Public Works, Infrastructure and Transport Committee chairman Mazlan Bujang was unable to attend the afternoon session.

“YB Mazlan, as the state executive committee chairman, is excused from attending the afternoon session as he will visit the victims of the accident,” she said.

The public bus from the state consortium was ferrying 14 people, including the driver, while the lorry driver was alone in the 8.45am accident.

Initial investigations revealed that the bus from Pagoh to Bandar Maharani was believed to have swerved into the truck’s lane before colliding with it.

The aftermath of the crash saw the injured bus passengers out on the road receiving first aid from the Muar Fire and Rescue Department as well as medical emergency respondents.

Deceased Nordin Kosnon, 53, died while receiving treatment at the Sultanah Fatimah Specialist Hospital (HPSF) in Muar.

The 13 passengers of the bus sustained minor injuries and were receiving treatment in the same hospital. The lorry driver was also treated in HPSF for his injuries.