Bread factory in Kinta district ordered to close for two weeks

Perak Health Committee chairman A. Sivanesan places a closure order on the door of a bread factory in the Pengkalan Industrial Area in Lahat August 14, 2018. — Picture by Farhan Najib

IPOH, Aug 14 — A bread factory at Pengkalan Industrial Area in Lahat here has been issued a two-week closure order after a check by the state Health Department today found its level of cleanliness to be less than satisfactory.

State Health Committee chairman A. Sivanesan said the factory was one of the 12 food premises inspected by the department in the Kinta district today.

“When we inspected the factory, the owner claimed its operation had been certified clean as it received the halal certification from Jakim but a closer inspection by our team found that it had disregarded the Food Act 1983.

“Among the offences were flour used to make the bread was placed next to diesel that may lead to cross-contamination,” he said.

Perak Health Committee chairman A. Sivanesan inspects a bread factory in the Pengkalan Industrial Area in Lahat August 14, 2018. — Picture by Farhan Najib

Sivanesan said of the 12 premises inspected, six operators were issued notices to present themselves in court for various offences.

“Among the offences were cleanliness issues, food handlers failing to undergo training on food handling, pest infestation and unsuitable clothing worn by workers,” he said.

Sivanesan also called on the Health Ministry to increase the penalty under the Food Act 1983.

“Currently, food operators found guilty will be fined a maximum of RM10,000 and jail term. But in my years of experience, I have never come across any operators who were jailed. They will be fined RM1,000 if they plead guilty to the magistrate,” said the former lawyer.

“That is why we are seeing more cases of food poisoning,” he added, citing the recent two incidents at MRSM Taiping where scores of students fell sick after consuming contaminated food.