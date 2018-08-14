Trans activist ‘did not throw us under the bus’, says gay activist

Portraits of Nisha Ayub and Pang Khee Teik at the Stripes and Strokes exhibition at George Town Festival 2018. — Pictures courtesy of social media

PETALING JAYA, Aug 14 — One of Malaysia’s most vocal minority rights activists Pang Khee Teik has come to the defence of fellow transgender issues activist Nisha Ayub, following flak from the Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual and Transgender (LGBT) community over her recent remarks to the media.

Some were unhappy that Nisha had agreed with the decision to remove her portrait from an exhibition at the George Town Festival (GTF) in Penang, a move ordered by de facto Islamic Affairs Minister Datuk Mujahid Yusof Rawa.

She was also criticised for choosing to label herself as an exclusively transgender activist, rather than an LGBT activist, with one Twitter user saying that she had “thrown the rest of the community under the bus”.

“Nisha and many trans activists have always maintained they are trans advocates,” Pang wrote in a Facebook post titled “Nisha did not throw us under the bus” in direct response to the critic.

“They have said they do not wish others to misrepresent their issues and likewise do not wish to misrepresent the issues of other communities,” he added.

Pang went on to outline the reasons why the transgender community sought to distinguish itself from mainstream LGBT activism, such as specific difficulties faced by transgender individuals in finding employment and the lack of transgender visibility within the LGBT community itself.

“We need to understand this in order to appreciate why some trans activists are fiercely trans activists,” he said.

He ended his post by saying that Nisha and others from the transgender community had always done their best to fight for LGBT issues even while fighting their own incredibly hard battles.

Like Nisha, Pang’s portrait was also removed from the GTF exhibition.

The move sparked heated debate about the LGBT community in Malaysia and requests from several other prominent activists featured in the Stripes and Strokes exhibition for their portraits to be removed.

Among the high-profile names who expressed solidarity with Pang and Nisha were civil rights lawyer Siti Kasim, socio-political activist Datin Paduka Marina Mahathir, radio presenter Patrick Teoh and writer Bernice Chauly.