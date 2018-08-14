Singapore says it has 1MDB-linked jet but no Malaysian request for its return

The aircraft is believed to be owned by fugitive financier Low Taek Jho. — Picture via Facebook

SINGAPORE, Aug 14 — Singapore police said today an aircraft linked to an investigation into a multi-billion scandal at Malaysian state fund 1MDB is parked at the city-state’s Seletar Airport.

Singapore authorities had not previously confirmed that the US$35 million (RM143.3 million) private jet, which Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad has said he is seeking to repossess, was in the city.

The aircraft is believed to be owned by fugitive financier Low Taek Jho.

Singapore police said they had not received any formal request from Malaysian authorities for the return of the aircraft. — Reuters