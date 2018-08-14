Want more freedom? Then speed up draft Bill on LRA, AG tells Malaysian Bar

Attorney General Tommy Thomas and Malaysian Bar president George Varughese attend a question-and-answer session after the International Malaysia Law Conference in Kuala Lumpur August 14, 2018. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 14 — Attorney General (AG) Tommy Thomas advised the Malaysian Bar today to speed up submission of its draft Bill for a new law to regulate the statutory body representing lawyers in peninsular Malaysia.

He said he had invited the Bar Council office bearers to present its draft Bill to replace the Legal Profession Act (LPA) 1976 during a recent meeting.

“If the combined talents of some 18,000 private practitioners cannot draft in quick time a new Act for their own profession, what hope is there for law making by others in the coming years?

“As for the president of the Malaysian Bar, I am still waiting for a draft new Bill to govern your profession and you have a free hand in drafting it,” he said tersely, referring to the Bar president George Varughese.

Thomas also said he will advise the federal government to abolish laws currently curtailing the independence of the Malaysian Bar.

He acknowledged that the government’s close involvement in the governance of the legal fraternity was seen as interference.

He said an independent Bar is a vital condition to a true functioning democracy.

“The state should retreat from such involvement,” he said during his opening address of the International Malaysia Law Conference 2018 at the Royale Chulan Hotel.

