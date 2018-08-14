AG mulls charging saboteurs in AG Chambers but cites lack of evidence

Attorney General Tommy Thomas speaks during the International Malaysia Law Conference in Kuala Lumpur August 14, 2018. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 14 — Attorney General (AG) Tommy Thomas today said he is considering bringing charges against individuals in the Attorney General’s Chambers (AGC) who are “throwing a spanner in the works” by allegedly leaking information or sabotaging the agency.

During a special session with participants at the International Malaysia Law Conference 2018, Thomas said individuals still loyal to their previous political masters are still attempting to hinder institutional reforms in the agency.

“I can confirm it is a general problem facing the entire administration, and not just the AGC, as many ministers I have spoken to have brought up the same issue.

“The problem persists as a consequence of one-party rule for six decades,” he said.

Thomas pointed out that those who know him are aware of his obsession with confidentiality up to the point that his own law partners and legal peers were not aware of his dealings.

“It is something I have been telling the Chambers for two months but it seems it has not worked at all.

“However, the problem remains as the lack of evidence becomes an obstacle for me,” he said.

MORE TO COME