Minister: Greater transparency needed after alarming number of elephant deaths in Sabah

A Borneo pygmy elephant looks for food along the Kinabatangan river in Sabah February 19, 2009. — Reuters pic

KOTA KINABALU, Aug 14 — The increasing number of Borneo Pygmy elephant deaths highlights the need for more transparency from the authorities involved, said Tourism, Culture and Environment minister Christina Liew.

Liew said that the latest elephant death reported today was sad for everyone but also stressful for the department.

“With so many deaths, I told the director we need to be transparent. As much as we are sad about it, we have to be transparent and do our best.

“I’d like to push my Wildlife Department to the maximum to minimise this kind of unfortunate incidents in our department. I received a lot of reports or feedback from the public — they find it stressful. The same happens to us,” she said.

Her statement was made after news of an elephant carcass — a two-year-old — was found floating in the Kinabatangan river near Sukau yesterday evening at 6pm by a tourist boat.

This is the 11th elephant death recorded this year.

The cause of death has yet to be established but preliminary findings detected no visible injuries.

Liew promised that the department would conduct a post-mortem to determine the cause of death and issue a statement to the media.

The department also received a report of an elephant roaming in the Taliwas Recreation Area in Tawau on the same day with injuries to its leg caused by a snare trap.

“We couldn’t send a rescue team to the area yesterday but this morning, we sent our vets and they should be there any time now to catch and treat the elephant,” said Wildlife director Augustine Tuuga.

A month ago, an elephant was found dead in the same area.