Tourism Ministry to run competition for VMY2020 logo

Malaysians previously criticised the logo as amateurish, among others, when it was unveiled last August.

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 14 — Tourism Minister Mohamaddin Ketapi said his ministry will hold another competition for submissions to improve the existing logo for Visit Malaysia Year 2020.

He said the competition was only to amend the logo and not to replace it.

“Maybe one or two we will take and add up the rest (to the final design), we won’t get rid of the entire logo,” he said.

Malaysians previously criticised the logo as amateurish, among others, when it was unveiled last August.

“It’s just a small thing actually,” he said when asked about efforts to update the VMY2020 logos that were already published in foreign countries.

The ministry previously said it would launch a competition for a replacement logo.