‘Good title’ one of the reasons admiralty law invoked in Equanimity seizure, says AG

Attorney General Tommy Thomas speaks during a Q&A session after the International Malaysia Law Conference in Kuala Lumpur August 14, 2018.

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 14 — Attorney General (AG) Tommy Thomas today revealed that one of the reasons why Malaysia invoked admiralty law in its seizure of the Equanimity was because the court is able to provide a good title.

“For example, if a buyer wants to buy foreclosure land under the National Land Code and the court would give a good title.

“In our present context, the government wants to sell the yacht as soon as possible and the established feature under admiralty law allows the sale of asset pending litigation,” he said during a special session with participants at the International Malaysia Law Conference 2018 at the Royale Chulan Hotel.

Good title is a title that is legally valid or effective which is marketable that can be again sold to a reasonable purchaser or mortgaged to a person.

Thomas also asked Jho Low to appoint good shipping lawyers to challenge the ownership of the vessel as it is an open and transparent system.

“In many ways, our admiralty system is on trial so the judiciary who is concerned with his or her reputation has got to make sure they make the right decision if there are applications because that way we can see Malaysia’s shipping law performing at the highest benchmark,” he said.

