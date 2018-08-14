AG says unfazed by politicians’ comments

Attorney General Tommy Thomas speaks during the International Malaysia Law Conference in Kuala Lumpur August 14, 2018. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 14 — Attorney General (AG) Tommy Thomas said he is not concerned by Cabinet ministers or politicians discussing investigations publicly.

“First and foremost, I am a supporter of free speech... so free speech meaning to listen to things that you don’t like to hear.

“Politicians are entitled to say what they want and I am not bothered by it one bit,” he said during a special session with participants at the International Malaysia Law Conference 2018 held at the Royale Chulan hotel.

Thomas said officials and judges, who are easily influenced by such reports, may not be best suited to the roles.

“Say what you want, I am not bothered,” he said.

