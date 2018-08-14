MCA says cleared to use party logo

MCA deputy president Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong at a press conference in Kuala Lumpur August 14, 2018. — Picture by Razak Ghazali

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 14 — Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong said MCA is entitled to use the party’s logo when contesting in elections.

He said being part of Barisan Nasional did not prevent the party from using its own symbol for the Balakong by-election.

“MCA was formed in 1949. Many years ago, we had already registered MCA as a party, so there is no problem for us to use our own party emblem. There is no issue on that,

“It is not prohibited,” he said, adding that MCA has consulted authorities on the matter.

MCA named Tan Chee Teong as its candidate for the Balakong by-election.

Tan, 40, is a Balakong native and a businessman by profession.

Nomination for the Balakong by-election is on August 18, with polling set for September 8.

The seat fell vacant after incumbent Eddie Ng was killed in an accident.