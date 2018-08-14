AG: 1MDB probe ‘slow’ as many agencies involved

Attorney General Tommy Thomas said that while the investigation on 1MDB required more time, it was better for both accountability and transparency. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 14 — Attorney General (AG) Tommy Thomas sought to assuage concerns over the pace of investigations on the 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) corruption scandal by noting that the probe was done independently of his office.

He said Malaysia’s legal system was inherited from the British and clearly demarcated the responsibilities for investigations and prosecution.

Thomas added that while this required more time, it was better for both accountability and transparency.

“We do not want one agency to investigate and prosecute because that would be too powerful.

“The division make good sense for check and balance,” he said during a special session with selected participants at the International Malaysia Law Conference 2018 today.

He also added that the Attorney-General’s Chambers must wait for investigation papers to be submitted before it can begin its tasks, saying his agency only has this for the case of SRC International Sdn Bhd at the moment.

MORE TO COME