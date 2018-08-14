Driver killed, 14 injured in Muar crash involving Harapan Johor bus

The public bus from the state consortium was ferrying 14 people including the driver, while the lorry driver was alone at time of incident. — Picture courtesy of Johor Fire and Rescue Department

MUAR, Aug 14 — A bus driver was killed, while 14 others were injured after a Harapan Johor bus was involved in an accident with a 16-tonne truck along Jalan Salleh near Kampung Temiang here early today.

It was learnt that both vehicles collided head-on in the at 8.45am incident.

The public bus from the state consortium was ferrying 14 people including the driver, while the lorry driver was alone at time of incident.

The aftermath of the crash saw the injured bus passengers out on the road receiving first aid from the Muar Fire and Rescue Department as well as medical emergency respondents.

Deceased Nordin Kosnon, 53, died while receiving treatment at the Sultanah Fatimah Specialist Hospital (HPSF) in Muar.

The 12 passengers of the bus sustained minor injuries and were receiving treatment in the same hospital. The lorry driver was also treated in HPSF for his injuries.

All victims were reported to be stable.

Muar deputy police chief Superintendent Idris Rajab said initial investigations revealed that the bus from Pagoh to Bandar Maharani was believed to have swerved into the truck’s lane before colliding.

“The the bus and truck collided head-on, causing a massive accident at the scene,” he said, adding that police were still investigating tue cause that led to the collision.

Meanwhile, a Johor Fire and Rescue Department spokesman said the Muar dire station received a distress call at 8.48am.

“A 10-member team from the Muar fire station were despatched to the scene where the victims were quickly evacuated to safety.

“The entire operation was over by 11am where the firemen cleared scene,” said the spokesman.

The case is being investigated under Section 41(1)(A) of the Road Transport Act 1987.