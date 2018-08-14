Political corruption still main concern for Malaysians, according to Ipsos survey

Ipsos managing director Arun Menon speaks during a press conference in Kuala Lumpur August 14, 2018. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 14 — Despite a major change in the political dynamics following the victory of the Pakatan Harapan (PH) coalition in the May 9 polls, Malaysians are still concerned over political and financial corruption.

A survey carried out by independent global market research firm Ipsos shows that after the general elections, 60 per cent of Malaysians are worried about financial and political corruption, followed by unemployment and jobs (43 per cent), crime and violence (41 per cent), moral decline (31 per cent), taxes (14 per cent), and inflation (16 per cent).

The survey titled ‘What Worries Malaysia : Post GE 14’ was done by surveying 500 respondents every month from January to July this year.

The post-elections survey results differed from the pre-elections findings, with political and financial corruption at 66 per cent, followed by unemployment and jobs (33 per cent), crime and violence (33 per cent), moral decline (27 per cent), taxes (28 per cent), and inflation (24 per cent).

Ipsos Managing Director Arun Menon said the contrast between matters regarding corruption faced a slight dipped compared to bread and butter issues which faced a surge of interest after the elections.

“The survey shows that political corruption still remains a top concern, and also day-to-day concerns such as jobs and security,’’ he said at a press conference in Centrepoint North here today.

Arun said for the new PH government, this offers a challenge as they face an all-time high expectation from the public.

“There is a need for better accountability and scrutiny in their actions,” he said.

The survey also revealed that the PH government efforts to abolish the Goods and Service Tax (GST) have helped to alleviate the masses concerns over taxes and inflation, which sees a drop of 8 and 14 percentage points respectively said Arun.

“Such efforts have clearly made many Malaysians breathe a little easier however, the new administration needs to tackle the rising cost of living in tandem with their crackdown on corruption,’’ he said.

The survey was also done in parallel with Ipsos ”What Worries the World” survey as the market research firm engaged with respondents from 28 countries to gauge their main concerns.