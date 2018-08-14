MACC remands former Kedah assemblyman over alleged misappropriation of funds

The remand order was issued by Alor Setar Court senior assistant registrar Nor Azah Idris following an application by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC). ― Picture by Azneal Ishak

ALOR SETAR, Aug 14 — A former Kedah Barisan Nasional (BN) assemblyman is in remand for five days from today for investigation into alleged misappropriation of the Mentri Besar’s special fund, involving RM30,000.

The remand order was issued by Alor Setar Court senior assistant registrar Nor Azah Idris following an application by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC).

The former assemblyman, who is in his 60s and has the title “Datuk”, was detained yesterday when he went to the Kedah MACC office to give his statement.

It was learnt that the suspect had applied an allocation from the fund to in February last year to organise a programme, but the money was not used for the purpose. — Bernama