Govt to revitalise Bumiputera economic agenda, Azmin says

Azmin said special focus would be given to the B40 and the M40 households. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 14 — The government will remain pro-active and committed in revitalising the implementation of the Bumiputera economic agenda, says Economic Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali.

He said special focus would be given to the Bottom 40 per cent (B40) and the Middle 40 per cent (M40) households.

“In this light, existing policies would be re-evaluated and improved upon based on current needs and global economic challenges.

“This is to ensure the continued and sustainable growth of the Bumiputera economic agenda, as well as, increase the competitiveness level of Bumiputeras,” said Azmin when replying to a question from Datuk Noraini Ahmad (BN-Parit Sulong) in Parliament today.

The minister’s response was read, on his behalf, by Deputy Economic Affairs Minister Senator Dr Mohd Radzi Md Jidin.

Azmin said the implementation of current policies would be translated into the strategy, initiative and direction of the 11th Malaysia Plan which would be tabled in Parliament this October and will take into account the interest of Bumiputeras and the B40 and M40 households.

“The Bumiputera Agenda Steering Unit will be maintained and improved upon to strengthen its function and role.

“This is to make sure the growth of the Bumiputera economy will be enhanced and streamlined to be more holistic, hence ensuring Bumiputera economic participation remains significant,” he added. — Bernama