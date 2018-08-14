RHB maintains 'buy' call on Press Metal with RM5.60 target

The price of aluminium has gradually increased to US$2,200 per tonne. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 14 — RHB Research Institute Sdn Bhd has maintained a “buy” call on Press Metal Aluminium Holdings Bhd with a target price of RM5.60 as it believed growth is set to continue following the improvement in the price of aluminium.

In a research note today, the research firm said the positive outlook was backed by a gradual increase in the price of aluminium to US$2,200 (RM8,978) per tonne.

“The three-month aluminium contract on the London Metal Exchange rebounded and was now hovering above US$2,100 per tonne after a temporary blip in July,” it said.

Meanwhile, key risks to its call included lower aluminium prices, a sharp weakening of the US dollar and unexpected power supply interruptions at Press Metal's smelting plant which may hamper operations.

At 12.30pm, the share price of Press Metal was seven sen lower at RM4.92 with 593,100 shares transacted. — Bernama