Johor state assembly conveys birthday wishes to Johor’s Permaisuri

Johor’s Permaisuri Raja Zarith Sofiah Sultan Idris Shah (centre) celebrates her birthday today. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

ISKANDAR PUTERI, Aug 14 — The Johor State Assembly today conveyed and congratulated Johor’s Permaisuri Raja Zarith Sofiah Sultan Idris Shah in conjunction with her birthday.

Johor state assembly Speaker Suhaizan Kaiat read out a speech for the queen consort before the start of the proceedings at the Sultan Ismail Building in Kota Iskandar here at 9.30am.

“Congratulations to Her Majesty Permaisuri Johor Raja Zarith Sofiah Almarhum Sultan Idris Shah in conjunction with her birthday on August 14, or 2 Zulhijjah of 1439 Hijrah.

“We pray that Her Majesty will be blessed with a long life and is constantly under the care of Allah,” he said.

Raja Zarith Sofiah was born in Batu Gajah Hospital, Batu Gajah in Perak on August 14, 1959 as the third child and second daughter of Perak Ruler Sultan Idris Shah II and Raja Perempuan Muzwin Raja Arif Shah.

She married Sultan of Johor Sultan Ibrahim Iskandar in 1982 when he was still the state’s crown prince. They have six children from their union.