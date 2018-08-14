Pakatan logo to debut in Balakong poll

(From left) Tony Pua, Lim Guan Eng and DAP’s candidate for the Balakong by-elections Wong Siew Ki pose with a banner showing Pakatan Harapan’s logo, during a press conference in Kuala Lumpur on August 14, 2018. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 14 — DAP will give the Pakatan Harapan (PH) logo its official debut at the Balakong by-election, said Lim Guan Eng.

The DAP secretary-general said his party’s candidate, Subang Jaya Local councillor Wong Siew Ki, will contest under the pact’s common logo instead of his party’s rocket.

Lim said PH chairman Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad was delighted when told of this.

“I informed the prime minister of the decision and he was happy as this will be the first time DAP has decided to use the PH logo.

“We made the decision on Sunday at the DAP headquarters,” he told the media at a press conference here today.

