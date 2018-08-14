DAP fields local councillor for Balakong contest

DAP secretary-general Lim Guan Eng announced Wong Siew Ki as the party’s candidate for the Balakong by-election. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 14 — DAP announced local councillor Wong Siew Ki as its candidate for the Balakong by-election, today.

DAP secretary-general Lim Guan Eng made the announcement after saying the decision was reached following thorough consideration by the party’s five-member Election Steering Committee.

“Although there were several names proposed to us, but based on the recommendations by Selangor DAP, and myself as the chairman of the committee, had agreed to have Wong as the Balakong candidate.

“This does not mean others who were shortlisted are not good. I am sure there are other opportunities for them in the future,” he told a press conference at the DAP headquarters, here, today.

MCA earlier named local businessman Tan Chee Teong as its choice for the poll.

