Bersih 2.0 wants tribunal against GE14 electoral misconduct

Bersih 2.0 acting chairman Shahrul Aman Mohd Saaari speaks during a press conference at Parliament in Kuala Lumpur August 14, 2018. ― Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

KUALA LUMPUR, August 14 — The Bersih 2.0 steering committee said today it is hoping the prime minister will consent to establishing a tribunal to investigate electoral misconduct during the last polls, the outcome of which can be tabled in Parliament.

The elections watchdog’s acting chairman Shahrul Aman Mohd Saaari said if the tribunal is set up, it would be ideal if it could be a bipartisan effort.

“This is an age-old struggle, and we have always kept it open to everyone regardless of the political divide,” he told the media during the press conference at the Dewan Rakyat.

