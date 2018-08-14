Malay Mail

MCA names newcomer for Balakong race

Published 45 minutes ago on 14 August 2018

By Yiswaree Palansamy

MCA deputy president Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong announced newcomer Tan’s selection today. — Picture Razak Ghazali
KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 14 — MCA will field local boy Tan Chee Teong for the Balakong by-election.

MCA deputy president Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong announced Tan’s selection today.

Tan is a Balakong native and operates his business there.

MORE TO COME

