MCA names newcomer for Balakong race

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 14 — MCA will field local boy Tan Chee Teong for the Balakong by-election.
MCA deputy president Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong announced Tan’s selection today.
Tan is a Balakong native and operates his business there.
