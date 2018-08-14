MCA names newcomer for Balakong race

MCA deputy president Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong announced newcomer Tan’s selection today. — Picture Razak Ghazali

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 14 — MCA will field local boy Tan Chee Teong for the Balakong by-election.

MCA deputy president Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong announced Tan’s selection today.

Tan is a Balakong native and operates his business there.

MORE TO COME