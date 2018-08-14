Johor MB: No more state property for political parties

Mentri Besar Datuk Osman Sapian says the Johor state secretary’s office and the district land office have stressed that government premises must no longer be used for political purposes as previously practised. — Pictures by Ben Tan

ISKANDAR PUTERI, Aug 14 — The Johor government will no longer approve applications by any political parties to build, occupy or use government buildings or land, said Johor Mentri Besar Datuk Osman Sapian today.

He said the Johor state secretary’s office and the district land office have stressed that government premises must no longer be used for political purposes as previously practised.

However, Osman said that there were cases of non-governmental organisations (NGOs) that misuse this for their political purposes.

“If there are premises still being used for political purposes, the original approval given to the NGO should be withdrawn,” he said at the Johor state assembly in Kota Iskandar here.

Osman was replying to a question by Stulang assemblyman Andrew Chen (DAP) on the status of political parties’ buildings on state government land.

Osman said the state government, through the Johor Land Administration Office, would make a detailed check for any complaints regarding the construction or development of a permanent or temporary building on any state government land for the purpose of being used by any political party.

He stressed that if the building is built on state land or reserve land without approval from the state authorities, it is considered trespass on government property under Section 425 of the National Land Code.

The offence is punishable by up RM10,000, one year’s imprisonment or any combination of the two upon conviction.

On the use of government public buildings for political activities, Osman said these are open for use by all parties and includes MP’s and assemblymen.

He said this ruling was in accordance with the National Land Code 1965, which stipulates that public halls, open spaces, cemeteries and other public use areas were gazetted under Section 62 of the Code.

This is also in line with the government's desire that every available facility be used optimally for the benefit of the people,” he said, adding that interested parties can apply to the relevant local authorities to request to use the facility.