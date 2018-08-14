KL shares little changed at mid-day

Limited interest in selected heavyweights keeps Bursa Malaysia just about in the black at mid-day. — Picture by Razak Ghazali

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 14 — Bursa Malaysia ended the morning session almost flat today in slightly choppy trading, but, with the barometer index firmer and lifted by buying interest in selected heavyweights led by Public Bank, dealers said.

At 12.30pm, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) was 0.30 of-a-point higher at 1,783.64 from yesterday's close of 1,783.34.

The index opened 3.55 points lower at 1,779.79 and moved between 1,778.20 and 1,785.54 throughout the morning session.

On the broader market, gainers marginally led losers 368 to 358 with 381 unchanged, 776 untraded and 20 others suspended.

Volume stood at 1.16 billion units valued at RM987.81 million.

Maybank Investment Bank Research said the economic crisis in Turkey has weighed on sentiment and would continue to haunt investors.

“However, exporters in technology and plantation-linked stocks could attract interest as the ringgit has weakened against the US dollar.

“Technically, we expect the FBM KLCI to trade between 1,750 and 1,785 today. Downside supports are at 1,760 and 1,709,” it said in a note today.

For technology-related stocks, Axiata rose three sen to RM4.46, Maxis increased six sen to RM5.72 and Digi gained two sen to RM4.58, while Sime Darby Plantations improved three sen to RM5.24 and KLK added four sen to RM24.72.

Among heavyweights, Public Bank rose two sen to RM24.40 and Tenaga increased 10 sen to RM15.66.

Maybank lost five sen to RM9.83, while Petronas Chemicals and CIMB each slid three sen to RM9.06 and RM5.86 respectively.

Of actives, Vivocom bagged half-a-sen to four sen, Frontken recovered four sen to 78 sen and Foundpac was up 2.5 sen to 45 sen.

The FBM Emas Index added 6.04 points to 12,620.88, the FBMT100 Index was up 2.24 points to 12,394.59 and the FBM 70 improved 3.23 points to 15,404.82.

The FBM Emas Shariah Index rose 13.93 points to 12,771.54 and the FBM Ace was 25.35 points better at 5,489.83.

Sectorwise, the Finance Index slipped 28.14 points to 17,469.97 and the Industrial Index shed 12.92 points to 3,229.75, but the Plantation Index advanced 29.94 points to 7,640.31. — Bernama