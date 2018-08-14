PKR minister raps MP over claimed plot against Anwar

Dr Xavier Jayakumar urges members to refrain from criticising their fellow Pakatan Harapan component parties, especially against its leaders. — Picture by Azinuddin Ghazali

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 14 — A PKR lawmaker criticised a colleague and partyman today over a public allegation that PPBM leaders were out to prevent Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim from becoming prime minister.

Water, Land and Natural Resources Minister Dr Xavier Jayakumar also expressed bafflement at Kapar MP Abdullah Sani Abdul Hamid’s decision to make the allegation publicly and repeatedly.

“While PKR celebrates differences in opinion and champions freedom of expression among its members, we must refrain from criticising members of our fellow Pakatan Harapan (PH) component parties, especially against its leaders,” the minister said in a statement today.

“I believe that irrespective of PKR camps or allegiances, healthy politics should be practised by every member in the party instead of making accusations for the sake of ‘cheap brownie points’ and political mileage at the expense of component party leaders or members.”

He added that by virtue of PKR commanding the most federal seats among PH parties, the goal of elevating Anwar to be the eighth prime minister was at no risk.

Dr Xavier also said that any concerns over this and other matters should have been directed inwards so that these may be addressed internally and without detriment to the pact’s image.

Dr Mahathir rejected the alleged conspiracy yesterday while PPBM supreme council member Wan Saiful Wan Jan urged PKR to restrain its members’ attacks.

PKR is currently undergoing an internal election, which has caused the party’s traditional factions to begin attacking one another.