Singaporean underage driver in fatal hit-and-run accident pleads guilty

SINGAPORE, Aug 14 — An underaged driver who drove into a taxi and a motorcycle, causing the death of a 45-year-old single mother, pleaded guilty to his offences yesterday.

Ong Han You, now 20, was convicted of one count of negligent driving causing death, another count of failing to render assistance after the accident, as well as one count of cheating.

Another five counts of similar offences — including causing grievous hurt to the motorcycle rider — will be taken into consideration for sentencing.

The District Judge also called for a reformative training suitability report, with sentencing scheduled for a later date.



The court heard yesterday that some time in December 2015, Ong, then 17, picked up a wallet belonging to Tan Chong Hong and took his driver’s licence and identity card.

He wanted to use them to dupe car rental companies into renting him cars for his personal use, the court was told.

In March 2016, Ong told his friend Tan Jun Jie, then 19, to rent a car on his behalf using Tan’s identity card and driver’s licence. Both Tan and Ong did not possess valid drivers’ licences.

The duo rented a car using Tan’s identity.

On May 21, 2016, Ong was driving his 15-year-old girlfriend from his home at Bukit Merah to Hougang. As he approached the junction of Ang Mo Kio Avenue 5 and Ang Mo Kio Industrial Park 2, Ong lost control of the car and his right hand slipped off the steering wheel.

His car collided into motorcyclist Lim Meng Peng, 55, and his pillion rider Lau Lee Kiaw, 45.

Lim had earlier stopped at the same junction with the intention of making a right turn into the industrial park.

“The car started to veer to the right, and the car then collided forcefully into the rear of Lim’s motorcycle,” said deputy public prosecutor Teo Lu Jia.

The impact flung Lim and Lau off the motorcycle onto a nearby grass patch.

Ong’s vehicle then crashed into a taxi coming from the opposite direction, before coming to a halt.

After the accident, Ong and his girlfriend saw Lau lying on the grass patch breathing heavily.

He abandoned the vehicle and fled the scene as he was afraid of the consequences of his actions, Teo said.

Lim, Lau, and the taxi driver were conveyed to hospital. Lau later succumbed to her injuries.

Lim suffered multiple fractures and was warded for five days.

Later that day, Ong surrendered himself to the authorities, after Tan told him that the police found out what had happened.

Tan has been dealt with by the courts, and was sentenced to reformative training.

Urging the court to impose a jail sentence of between 13 and 15 months, as well as eight years’ disqualification from driving, Teo pointed out the “serious harm” that Ong caused, which resulted in a death.

Disagreeing with the defence’s call for a reformative training sentence, Teo said that a custodial sentence better reflected the seriousness of the offence.

“He (Ong) consciously chose to cheat the (car rental) company of a car he chose to drive the car he made the calculated choice to leave the scene (after the accident),” said Teo.

Ong’s lawyer Sivanathan Wijaya Ravana pointed out his good performance in the army — he is now a full-time National Serviceman — and during his time in school as a student.

Wijaya said that there was no personal monetary gain involved in cheating the car rental company.

“I think he can be rehabilitated (through reformative training). What the (prosecution) is asking for is crushing for someone who has potential,” he added.

For causing death through negligent driving, Ong could be jailed for two years, and/or fined, and he could be disqualified from driving. — TODAY