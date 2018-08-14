Vet Dept denies abandoning Sarawak amid rabies outbreak

DVS said it will work together with officials from Sarawak to control the rabies outbreak and will step up their effort to aid the issue by sending more staff to the state starting tomorrow. — Picture by Farhan Najib

PETALING JAYA, Aug 14 — Amid criticism, the Department of Veterinary Services (DVS) said today it has always strived to help Sarawak curb rabies cases since its first outbreak in June last year.

“Up to now, close to 180 personnel from Peninsular Malaysia has been deployed to assist this issue in Sarawak.

“80,000 doses of rabies vaccine for the animals have also been purchased by DVS throughout this period,” a statement from DVS read.

The department made the statement in response to a statement made by the state’s Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas who told Borneo Post on Sunday that the federal agency has stopped sending officers to help in vaccination, due to budget constrain.

DVS added that close to 620 samples have been tested at the Veterinary Research Institute in Ipoh, its main research centre.

“Two tests have been made, the Fluorescent Antibody Techniques and Polymerase Chain Reaction. 620 samples have already been tested for signs,” it said.

It said experts within its department have also been sent to Sarawak to assist with surveillance programs, and help form a strategic on effective control while also determining buffer zones and immune zones.

DVS said it will work together with officials from Sarawak to control the rabies outbreak and will step up their effort to aid the issue by sending more staff to the state starting tomorrow.

Yesterday, Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) Youth wing urged for the federal Ministry of Agriculture and Agro-Based Industry to send veterinary officers to help the state government to contain the rabies outbreak.

Bandar Kuching MP Dr Kelvin Yii Lee Wuen meanwhile told Malay Mail that this issue should not be taken lightly, and he will raise the issue to Minister Salahuddin Ayub when the two meet.

To date 71,523 animal have been vaccinated: 63,319 dogs, 8,151 cats, and 53 others.