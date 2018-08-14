Muhyiddin: ‘I miss attending Cabinet meetings’

Home Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin is sworn in as the Member of Parliament for Pagoh in Kuala Lumpur August 14, 2018. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 14 — Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, who only today took his oath into office as an MP, said he is raring to get back to work but will take it as and when his health permits.

The home minister said he has begun to miss attending Cabinet meetings, after an extended absence.

“I might start light work, attend meetings but not long ones, on doctor’s advice of course,” he told reporters outside the Dewan Rakyat this morning.

“[We’ll see] if [I] can attend Cabinet meetings, maybe this Friday I’ll try to attend.

“I haven’t gone for a Cabinet meeting in a while, I miss it a little,” added the Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia president.

Muhyiddin said he would be gradually starting work, as he is also undergoing chemotherapy treatment.

“I have been advised by doctors to take my time to regain my strength, eat more, do physiotherapy.

“Now I feel fresher and after Hari Raya Haji, I will begin the process of chemotherapy on the advice of an oncology specialists,” the Pagoh MP said.

He explained that doctors had also informed him, for pancreatic cancer cases, it is advisable for patients to have follow-up treatments of chemotherapy once the surgery has been performed successfully.

“They advised me to attend at least 12 sessions of chemotherapy over the course of six months, and I will do this treatment in Singapore and locally at the attention of specialist doctors,” Muhyiddin added.

Muhyiddin also thanked Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad for the support and space afforded to him over the past few weeks during his period of recovery.

“I would like to say thank you to the prime minister who gave me the space to recuperate, who also told me not to think about anything else besides my health, and that is what I will do for now.

“But after that I will focus on my condition and how to manage my treatment and my work,” he said.