Breaking silence, wife of slain Cradle CEO claims discrepancies in probe

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 14 — Investigators’ remarks on the death of Cradle Fund Sdn Bhd chief executive Nazrin Hassan contradict the report from his autopsy, his wife Samirah Muzaffar claimed today when breaking her silence since his June 14 death.

She insisted that the autopsy performed at Hospital Kuala Lumpur concluded that Nazrin died of “complication of blast and blunt penetrating injuries”, which another family member previously claimed was caused by exploding mobile phones.

Investigators have disavowed these claims, with the police saying they are classifying his death as murder.

“The report which is in my possession states that my husband ‘sustained a blunt penetrating injury at (the) left parietal region. This wound was associated with severe degree of head injury’.

“It also states that ‘multiple smaller blunt penetrating injuries of various sizes were found on his face, neck, chest, left shoulder, back of left hand bearing the pattern of shrapnel injuries’.

“The post-mortem report then concludes that the cause of death is ‘complication of blast and blunt penetrating injuries’,” she said in a statement today.

On August 6, Malay Mail reported that lab results from the Selangor Fire and Rescue Department suggested foul play was involved in Nazrin’s murder, which was confirmed by a police source.

It said that there were traces of petrol found in Nazrin’s room that caught fire, found on his head, bedframe, mattress and his handphone.

Samirah rejected this, however, and insisted the post-mortem report made no mention of the accelerants.

She also stressed that her late husband was not on any form of medication, as suggested by various news reports.

“The laboratory analysis in the post-mortem report further confirms that no common drugs, volatile substances and/or alcohol were found in my late husband.

“The family and I have been more than cooperative with the authorities as we would like to see closure of the entire tragic episode,” she said.

Samirah said a police report was also lodged in June over some “missing items and Nazrin’s personal belongings” following his death.

She also claimed that the family was kept in the dark by the Fire and Rescue Department due to the “high profile” status of the case.

“I have been told by them that the report cannot be given to me because Nazrin’s death is a high profile case. I have again written to the Fire Department and appealed for a copy of the report.

“I am not aware of any provision in the law that denies the family of the victim, especially the next of kin, access to documents because of the status of the case,” she said.

She added that the department has made “untrue” statements to the media, including purportedly having taken control of the premises between June 14 to June 19.

“After 5pm on the 14th of June itself, the family was informed that it could access the room as well as clean the said room. And yet, the Fire Department produced a letter on 19th June 2018 which was backdated to the 14th of June 2018,” she said.

Samirah said such acts by the authorities have eroded the family’s confidence in the investigation.

“As most would know, my late husband led his life with integrity, honesty and professionalism, and I seek that the investigations in relation to his death also be conducted with the highest standards of ethics, transparency and accountability,” she said.

On June 14, Nazrin was found dead after being trapped in a fire on the upper floor of his house in Mutiara Damansara with burnt marks on 30 per cent of his body.

Following the incident, Cradle also issued a statement asserting that Nazrin died from blast injuries attributed to an exploding handphone that was being charged next to him.

The purported message from Nazrin’s family included other unverified details, such as that Nazrin’s device overheated and exploded, causing blunt force trauma to the back of Nazrin’s head, killing him.