Special envoy not on par with Cabinet members, says law minister

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 14 — DAP national chairman Tan Kok Wai’s appointment as special envoy to China does not entitle him to the perks and privileges of a minister, said Minister in Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Liew Vui Keong.

The de facto law minister also said the terms and conditions of the appointment — the first such by the Pakatan Harapan government — have yet to be finalised.

He was responding to Ayer Hitam MP Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong who asked for the rationale of the appointment after noting that PH previously criticised Barisan Nasional for the wastage and redundancies in such posts.

“This appointment is not by the Yang diPertuan Agong as this is not a Malaysian ambassador’s appointment,” Liew said.

He explained that Tan’s role was to help Malaysia forge closer bilateral ties with China, adding that the appointment must still be confirmed.

Tan’s appointment takes effect on August 1.

Yesterday, Transport Minister and DAP national organising secretary Anthony Loke stressed that Tan’s appointment did not violate the principles of the Pakatan Harapan manifesto.

He said the Pakatan manifesto only stated no political appointees for government-linked companies (GLCs).

BN previously appointed Tan Sri Ong Ka Ting as the special envoy to China but he and other such envoys were released by the new government.