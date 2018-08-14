IGP regrets level of corruption in force, vows to take drastic action

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Mohamad Fuzi Harun it would not be easy for a complete reshuffle of the police force as there were financial implications to consider. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 14 — Drastic action is needed and will be taken to wipe out corruption within the police force, Tan Sri Mohamad Fuzi Harun reiterated today.

The Inspector-General of Police said data from the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission showed a slide in the number of rogue policemen on the take, from 179 in 2016 to 149 last year.

“Though the numbers have slightly declined, we still suffer from negative perception. Hence we are taking drastic actions now to combat this issue overall,” he told reporters at Bukit Aman after a special meeting with the Integrity and Standard Compliance Department.

He said negative public perception is especially high towards officers from the traffic, prevention and illegal gambling departments.

“We even receive a lot of complaints involving police chiefs in districts and state levels,” he said.

He said the transfer of several senior-ranking officers, including police chiefs, in the past few weeks were proof that he was serious in tackling graft.

He added that investigations would continue against officers subject to transfers.

“Even after we transfer, [if] you don’t behave... you will continue to face the consequences,” he said in a warning to policemen who violate the law.

However, Fuzi said it would not be easy for a complete reshuffle of the police force as there were financial implications to consider.

“If we plan for rotation, we have to think about budget not only from logistics or welfare aspects but to move from one state to another.

“What more Sabah and Sarawak. It will involve a lot of financial, so we have to further discuss this with the government,” he said.