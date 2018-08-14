Country’s institutions key to safeguarding rule of law, says Sultan Nazrin

Perak’s Sultan Nazrin Muizzuddin Shah delivers his keynote address at the International Malaysia Law Conference 2018 at the Royale Chulan hotel in Kuala Lumpur August 14, 2018.—Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 14 — The rule of law is crucial as it is inextricably linked to the protection of basic human rights and the preservation of human dignity, said Sultan Nazrin Muizzuddin Shah today.

The Sultan of Perak outlined four main thrusts for reforms towards restoring the rule of law, during his keynote address at the International Malaysia Law Conference 2018 today.

“First, the separation of power must be implemented as completely and effectively as possible within the limits of governing systems.

“Second, we must aspire to and work towards the highest standard of judicial independence,” he said.

He also said countries should accede to and ratify existing international accords while increasing their compliance with these.

“The fourth and final measure is that countries throughout the world must work towards developing a ‘whole-of-society’ approach to the rule of law in order for the reforms to be sustainable,” he said.

MORE TO COME