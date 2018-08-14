Perak Sultan: Road to reform fraught with obstacles

Perak’s Sultan Nazrin Muizzuddin Shah delivers his keynote address at the International Malaysia Law Conference 2018 at the Royale Chulan hotel in Kuala Lumpur August 14, 2018.—Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 14 — The rampancy of abuse and corruption in Malaysia will make attempts to restore and uphold the rule of law arduous, said Perak’s Sultan Nazrin Muizzuddin Shah today.

Despite his caution, however, he said such efforts must be continued with gumption and commitment to resist those opposed to such a restoration.

“The restoration of the rule of law is always a far greater challenge than destroying it.

“It is not a task that can be undertaken with small steps, cynical compromises and half-hearted measures,” he said during his keynote address at the International Malaysia Law Conference 2018 at the Royale Chulan hotel.

The Perak Ruler added that the country’s institutions must be restored to their former strengths and reinforced against future attacks.

MORE TO COME