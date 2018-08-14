Family-owned distiller William Grant & Sons steps up presence in Malaysia

The Balvenie is the most handcrafted of single malts. — Picture by Hari Anggara

PETALING JAYA, Aug 14 — The term ‘a night to remember’ is very subjective.

But if it is used to describe a proper party, William Grant & Sons — an independent, family-owned distiller founded by William Grant in 1887 — surely knows how to throw a memorable outing.

The event at Glasshouse, Seputeh last week was held in conjunction with the opening of its Representative Office and change in route to market.

And along with four of its premium brands, Glenfiddich, The Balvenie, Monkey Shoulder and Hendrick’s gin — it was truly a night to remember.

“Tonight’s impressive showcase gives just a glimpse into the various activations and experiences that each brand will bring to the market in the near future.

“We want to also thank our partners for embarking on this exciting journey with us,” said the distiller’s Singapore, Malaysia and Philippines general manager Satya Sharma.

The venue was arranged in a fitting fashion and hosted close to 200 members of the media and celebrities.

The Hendrick’s gin counter was set up to look like an English garden along with flowers and a bathtub filled with roses while the Monkey Shoulder space was filled with fun and games - a significance to the way the drink should be appreciated.

The Balvenie counter was designed in a very retro bar atmosphere with a touch of class and wooden finish along with its signature 12, 15, 17 and 21-year-old variations on display.

At the Glenfiddich zone an interactive LED screen was on display to allow guests to gain more knowledge on the world’s most awarded single malt.

Satya added the expansion in Malaysia will only result in a more positive market and would allow William Grant & Sons a chance to succeed in their ambitions.

“We see a lot of potential to build our brands within Malaysia, and are confident that, together with our partners, our team will be able to nurture current relationships and develop new ones to realise our lofty ambitions.

“We believe in long-term brand building and are always looking to create memorable experiences that allow us to engage with consumers and create deeper connections,” he said.