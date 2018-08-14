Puma and Tinycottons join forces to produce colourful sportswear for kids

Puma and Tinycottons are collaborating on a sneakers and sportswear collection for children. — AFP pic

NEW YORK, Aug 14 — Puma and Tinycottons have teamed up for a fun, food-themed collection for children, with sneakers and apparel for babies, toddlers and grade schoolers. The collection is to go on sale tomorrow.

Sporty, fun-loving, and colourful are the watchwords for the latest collaboration from Puma and Spanish brand Tinycottons, which has been lauded for its colourful, quirky prints as well as its environmentally-friendly and fair trade practices. For this latest joint effort, the two brands have focused on food-themed motifs — cherries, crisps, fish-and-chips — and edible-looking colours.

The Puma x Tinycottons footwear collection features reworked versions of Puma classics in three styles — “Suede”, “Puma Platform”, and “Roma” — each of which is available in two colours. Styled in pale green or mandarin orange, the Suede sneakers have gingham linings and cherry or “Fish & Chips” motifs.

The leather-upper “Platform Puma” sneakers, which come in chocolate or thyme green, feature food-themed detachable badges that can be affixed to the shoes' velcro formstrips. Finally, the retro “Roma” jogger has a nylon upper and suede formstrip, and is available in gold/green and birch white/mandarin versions.

As for clothing, the collection features a wide range of T-shirts, tracksuits, tops, hooded sweatshirts and rucksacks with similar food-themed motifs and colours.

The “Puma x Tinycottons” collection will be available worldwide from www.puma.com and www.tinycottons.com, and at select stores from tomorrow. — AFP-Relaxnews