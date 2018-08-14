Govt awaiting Jho Low’s return to prove claim on Equanimity, minister says

The seized superyacht Equanimity, purportedly belonging to fugitive businessman Jho Low, has arrived in Port Klang August 7, 2018. ― Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

KUALA LUMPUR, August 14 — The federal government can only wait for the return of fugitive businessman Low Taek Jho if he wishes to reclaim the impounded RM1.02 billion yacht Equanimity, Datuk Liew Vui Keong said today.

The minister in the Prime Minister’s Department in charge of law and parliamentary affairs said the government has filed an affidavit to support its issuance of an arrest warrant against the Penang-born better known as Jho Low and the superyacht.

“So we are always awaiting his arrival in our country if the vessel is said to belong to him,” Liew said in the Dewan Rakyat.

He added that ownership of the 300-foot long vessel has been traced to a Cayman Island registered number 1012086.

Liew was answering Pengerang MP Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said who asked if the government will permit any parties to claim they are the vessel’s rightful owner and file a legal appeal as provided by the Rules of Court Act 2012, before it is auctioned off.

He also said the claim by Low’s lawyers that the yacht’s seizure by the government is invalid and infringes on the legal processes of other nations was “altogether baseless”.

“To inform you, the United States’ government has agreed to the Indonesian government’s surrender of the vessel to us,” Liew said.

He said the government’s objective in proceeding through the High Court in Kuala Lumpur regarding the vessel is to obtain a declaration that the 1MDB Group is the legal and/or beneficial owner of the vessel.

“This is in proportion to their respective shares therein, to the extent of the monies and or properties of the 1MDB Group used on behalf of the defendant to purchase the vessel,” Liew said.