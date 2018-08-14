What does Pat McGrath have planned for fall?

Pat McGrath on Instagram. — AFP pic

NEW YORK, Aug 14 — Pat McGrath has some new makeup magic up her sleeve for fall.

The beauty mogul and the brains behind the cult brand Pat McGrath Labs has been dropping multiple hints to her 2.1 million Instagram followers about an upcoming release, which is rumoured to be all about the eyes.

According to beauty industry blogger @Trendmood1, the new launch will consist of an eyeshadow palette. An Instagram post from the blogger showcases a photo of a mannequin rocking a deeply pigmented gold eyeshadow, hinting that metallics could form a key part of the new product.

As for McGrath, her cryptic clues have included snapshots of the inspiration behind the new launch, including a picture of some molten gold captioned “Don’t cry over spilled gilt,” a pink-themed clip from the movie Funny Face and a fiery sunset reflected within a motorbike helmet.

The teasing comes weeks after McGrath announced that she had secured a US$60 million (RM246 million) investment for her wildly successful beauty label, courtesy of Eurazeo Brands. The investment, it was stated at the time, would help the company to “further expand its distribution in the US, as well as meet increasing demand worldwide,” and help the brand gear up to launch new product categories this fall.

McGrath first unveiled her limited-edition makeup line in 2016, commercialising a brand-new “straight from the labs” concept that saw immediate success.

Last August, she capitalised on the cult status of her venture by announcing the launch of a permanent, “unlimited” collection, comprising lipsticks, lip liners, eyeliners, eyeshadows and mascara, stocked online and in-store at Sephora. — AFP-Relaxnews