Leaked letter to CIA: Cops waiting to record statements from Washington-based officers

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Mohamad Fuzi Harun during a press conference at Bukit Aman in Kuala Lumpur August 14, 2018. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 14 — Police are waiting to interview several officers based in Washington DC as part of its investigation into a leaked confidential letter from a top government intelligence agency that has raised security concerns in the country.

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Mohamad Fuzi Harun said the police were waiting for a couple of officers from the Malaysian External Intelligence Organisation (MEIO) to return from their pilgrimage to Mecca to record their statements into a leaked letter to the US Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) ahead of GE14.

“More statements will be recorded soon from two to three more officers. Some of them are currently in Mecca to perform their haj,” he said here at Bukit Aman after a special meeting with the Integrity and Standard Compliance Department on corruption.

