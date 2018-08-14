Nicki Minaj teams up with Nas on ‘Sorry’

Nicki Minaj arrives for the 2018 Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York May 7, 2018. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Aug 14 — In the wake of the August 10 release of her latest album Queen, the rapper has unveiled another single titled Sorry.

Tracy Chapman fans will have no trouble recognising lyrics and the vocal melody from her 1988 hit song Baby Can I Hold You in Sorry.

The single does not feature on Minaj’s latest album Queen, which released on August 10. According to reports on music website Pitchfork, the reworking of material by Chapman, which had not been validated by the singer-songwriter, was responsible for a delay in the release of the album.

Sorry comes hot on the heels of several other Minaj singles: Rich Sex featuring Lil Wayne, Bed with Ariana Grande and Chun-Li.

The new album Queen also includes collaborations with The Weeknd, Future, and Eminem. Minaj’s previous album The Pinkprint was released in 2014.

Baby Can I Hold You was covered in the 1990s by Irish boy band Boyzone. Listen to Baby Can I Hold You by Boyzone on YouTube. — AFP-Relaxnews