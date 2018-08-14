Malay Mail

  1. Home
  2. Malaysia

Muhyiddin finally sworn in at Parliment

Published 33 minutes ago on 14 August 2018

BY REENA RAJ

Home Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin is sworn in as the Member of Parliament for Pagoh in Kuala Lumpur August 14, 2018. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim
Home Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin is sworn in as the Member of Parliament for Pagoh in Kuala Lumpur August 14, 2018. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 14 — After nearly a month, Home Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin took his oath as a federal lawmaker in the Dewan Rakyat this morning.

Dressed in a dark grey suit and a black songkok, the Pagoh MP read out his oath in front of Speaker Datuk Mohamad Ariff Md Yusof.

Muhyiddin missed the earlier swearing-in ceremony on July 16 as he was hospitalised in Singapore for an operation to extract a pancreatic tumour, which was detected at an early stage.

The PPBM president returned to Malaysia on Sunday after spending a month in Singapore.

Related Articles

In Malaysia

Up Next

Loading...