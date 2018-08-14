Muhyiddin finally sworn in at Parliment

Home Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin is sworn in as the Member of Parliament for Pagoh in Kuala Lumpur August 14, 2018. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 14 — After nearly a month, Home Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin took his oath as a federal lawmaker in the Dewan Rakyat this morning.

Dressed in a dark grey suit and a black songkok, the Pagoh MP read out his oath in front of Speaker Datuk Mohamad Ariff Md Yusof.

Muhyiddin missed the earlier swearing-in ceremony on July 16 as he was hospitalised in Singapore for an operation to extract a pancreatic tumour, which was detected at an early stage.

The PPBM president returned to Malaysia on Sunday after spending a month in Singapore.