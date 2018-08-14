Travis Scott’s ‘Astroworld’ tops Billboard 200

Travis Scott takes the top spot on the Billboard 200 chart. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Aug 14 — The American rapper takes top position in the US rankings for the second time, reports Billboard.com.

Released on August 3, Astroworld had sold 537,000 copies by August 9, which amounts to the second-biggest launch of the year. Only Drake has done better with Scorpion, which sold 732,000 copies over a similar period. The Canadian rapper is now in second place in the chart, ahead of Swimming by Mac Miller and Beerbongs & Bentleys by Post Malone.

This is the second time that Scott has topped the Billboard ranking.

His previous album, Birds in the Trap Sing McKnight, reached the number one spot in September 2016.

Listen to Stop Trying To Be God from Scott’s latest album, Astroworld, on YouTube.

To determine its rankings, Billboard combines traditional album sales, with track equivalent sales (ten digital track sales from an album are equivalent to one album sale) and streaming equivalent sales (1,500 song streams from an album are equivalent to one album sale). — AFP-Relaxnews