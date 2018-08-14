Thom Yorke announces solo US tour this winter

In the wake of a solo tour of Europe, British musician Thom Yorke will play a series of concerts in the United States. — AFP pic

LONDON, Aug 14 — The Radiohead frontman will embark on a tour of the United States, starting November 23.

Following a solo tour of Europe, Thom Yorke is to set out on a tour of the United States, the musician announced on Twitter.

The series of concerts will kick off on November 23 in Philadelphia and conclude on December 22 in Las Vegas.

Yorke will be accompanied by the multi-talented musician and producer Nigel Godrich, as well as by programmer and visual artist Tarik Barri. Cellist Oliver Coates will also accompany Yorke.

Pitchfork.com reports that the tour has been christened “Tomorrow’s Modern Boxes US Tour.”

Yorke is expected to play titles from his solo albums The Eraser and Tomorrow’s Modern Boxes, and also tracks from Amok by Atoms for Peace, a group that includes Yorke and Nigel Godrich.

Tickets for Yorke’s tour are on sale now. — AFP-Relaxnews