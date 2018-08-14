IGP: Using English doesn’t mean neglecting Malay

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Mohamad Fuzi Harun inspects the guard of honour during the monthly assembly at Bukit Aman in Kuala Lumpur August 14, 2018. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 14 — The police will continue upholding Bahasa Melayu as the national language despite a directive for the force to start using English, Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Mohamad Fuzi Harun said today.

Fuzi’s remark was aimed at detractors unhappy with the move that stems from Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s directive for greater English use and proficiency within the civil service.

“We are not sidelining our national language. This move is just to enhance and improve English command in the force,” he said here after a special meeting with the Integrity and Standard Compliance Department (Jips) (integrity) on corruption.

